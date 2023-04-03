Gentle Giant co-founder Ray Shulman dies at 73.

At the age of 73, Ray Shulman, who was a bassist and co-founder of the renowned progressive rock band Gentle Giant, has passed away. Along with his musical career, he served as a record producer for alternative rock musicians such as The Sundays and The Sugarcubes during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Ray Shulman, a renowned musician, bassist, co-founder of the legendary progressive rock band Gentle Giant, and producer, has passed away at the age of 73. The news of his death has left the music industry and fans worldwide mourning his loss.

Shulman was a phenomenal musician, known for his unique style of playing the bass guitar, which he incorporated into his compositions for Gentle Giant. The band’s music was a mixture of classical, rock, and experimental sounds that captivated audiences and influenced countless musicians.

Aside from his contributions to Gentle Giant, Shulman worked as a record producer in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He produced music for various alternative rock artists, including The Sundays and The Sugarcubes.

Shulman’s legacy as a musician and producer extends beyond his work with Gentle Giant and other artists. He was a celebrated collaborator with many musicians, helping to shape their sound and expand their artistic vision.

Despite his enormous contributions to music, Shulman remained humble and dedicated to his craft. He had a tireless work ethic and an unwavering commitment to creating music that was both innovative and meaningful.

The loss of Ray Shulman has left a significant void in the music industry. However, his legacy will continue to inspire and influence future generations of musicians and music lovers. His unique style, creative vision, and musical expertise will always be remembered and celebrated.

Source : @ThatEricAlper

Ray Shulman, a co-founder and bassist of the influential prog-rock band Gentle Giant, has died at the age of 73.

He also worked as record producer in the late 1980s and early 1990s for alternative rock artists such as The Sundays and The Sugarcubes. pic.twitter.com/xFiHA6Kwn1 — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) April 2, 2023

Ray Shulman, a co-founder and bassist of the influential prog-rock band Gentle Giant, has died at the age of 73.

He also worked as record producer in the late 1980s and early 1990s for alternative rock artists such as The Sundays and The Sugarcubes. pic.twitter.com/xFiHA6Kwn1 — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) April 2, 2023