“Geo Barents migrant rescue”: The Geo Barents: A Vessel Rescuing Migrants – What is it and Why?

Sky News Exclusive: Inside the Geo Barents

For years, the issue of migration has been a contentious one in Europe. With thousands of people risking their lives to cross the Mediterranean Sea in search of a better life, the continent has been grappling with how to handle the influx of migrants. Sky News has been given exclusive access to the Geo Barents, a ship that has rescued thousands of migrants at sea. In this article, we will explore who runs the ship, how it operates, and why it is controversial.

Who runs the Geo Barents?

The Geo Barents is operated by the Norwegian NGO, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). The NRC is a humanitarian organization that provides assistance, protection, and durable solutions to refugees and internally displaced people worldwide. The organization has been working in the Mediterranean since 2015 and has rescued thousands of people from drowning at sea.

How does the Geo Barents operate?

The Geo Barents is a rescue ship that patrols the Mediterranean Sea, searching for boats in distress. When the crew of the Geo Barents spots a boat in distress, they launch their rescue boats and bring the migrants on board. The migrants are then given medical attention, food, and water. They are allowed to stay on the ship until they can be safely disembarked at a port of safety.

The Geo Barents is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including radar, sonar, and thermal imaging cameras, to help the crew locate boats in distress. The ship also has a medical clinic, a kitchen, and sleeping quarters for the crew and the rescued migrants.

Why is the Geo Barents controversial?

The Geo Barents is controversial because of the ongoing debate in Europe over how to handle the migration crisis. Some countries, such as Italy and Malta, have closed their ports to rescue ships, leaving them stranded at sea with rescued migrants on board. This has led to accusations that these countries are violating international law by denying people the right to seek asylum.

The Geo Barents has also faced criticism from right-wing politicians and media outlets, who argue that rescue ships like the Geo Barents are encouraging more migrants to attempt the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean. They claim that the rescue ships are acting as a “pull factor” for migrants, who believe that they will be rescued if they get into trouble at sea.

However, the crew of the Geo Barents disputes this claim, arguing that they are simply fulfilling their duty to save lives at sea. They point out that many of the migrants they rescue are fleeing war, persecution, and poverty, and have no other option but to risk their lives in search of a better future.

Conclusion

The Geo Barents is a symbol of the ongoing migration crisis in Europe. While it has saved thousands of lives, it has also faced accusations of encouraging more migrants to make the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean. However, the crew of the Geo Barents argues that they are simply fulfilling their duty to save lives at sea and that the real solution to the migration crisis is to address the root causes of why people are forced to flee their homes in the first place.

As the debate over migration continues, the Geo Barents will continue to patrol the Mediterranean, searching for boats in distress and rescuing those in need.

News Source : Sky News

Source Link :What is the Geo Barents ship and why is it rescuing migrants?/