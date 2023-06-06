Geo Super: India’s Ego Hinders Asia Cup 2023 Success







Asia Cup 2023 and India's Ego Problems

Geo Super reported that India’s cricket team is facing ego problems ahead of the Asia Cup 2023.The team’s star players are allegedly demanding special treatment and privileges, causing tension among the squad.The Indian Cricket Board has yet to comment on the issue.Despite the off-field drama, fans are eagerly anticipating the tournament, which will feature some of the biggest names in Asian cricket.Let’s hope India can put their ego aside and perform at their best on the pitch.