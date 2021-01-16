Geoff Barnett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former goalkeeper Geoff Barnett has Died .

former goalkeeper Geoff Barnett has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 16. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Saddened to hear of the passing of former goalkeeper Geoff Barnett Our thoughts are with Geoff’s family, friends and all those who cherished him Once a Gunner, always a Gunner ❤️ https://t.co/6rgQ2dkCK9 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 16, 2021

