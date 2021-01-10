Geoff Boore Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Geoff Boore has Died .
Geoff Boore has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sad news to hear that Geoff Boore died yesterday. Geoff was a great guy & an important part of the #cycling club community in #Sussex. An inspirational member of the @Sussexnomads & a long time helper on our events. He will be greatly missed by us & all that knew him. RIP Geoff
— srs events (@srsevents) January 10, 2021
