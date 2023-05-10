Geoff Mykleby Dead – Death – Obituary : Reflecting on the Legacy of Geoff Mykleby

Reflecting on the Legacy of Geoff Mykleby: A Tribute

Remembering Geoff Mykleby: A Legacy of Kindness and Dedication

Geoff Mykleby was a man who made a significant impact in the lives of many people. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend, and his presence in the world will be greatly missed. Geoff’s legacy is one of kindness, generosity, and an unwavering dedication to making the world a better place.

Early Life and Education

Geoff was born in 1964 and grew up in a small town in rural Wisconsin. He was a curious and adventurous child, always eager to explore the world around him. As he grew older, he became increasingly interested in social justice issues and the ways in which he could make a positive impact in his community.

After graduating from high school, Geoff attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he earned a degree in social work. He then went on to work for a number of non-profit organizations, including the Peace Corps, where he spent two years in Africa helping to build schools and provide medical care to those in need.

Co-founding the Center for a New American Security

Geoff’s passion for social justice led him to co-found the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) in 2007. CNAS is a non-partisan think tank that focuses on national security issues and aims to develop innovative solutions to the challenges facing the United States. Geoff’s leadership and vision were instrumental in building CNAS into one of the most respected and influential think tanks in the country.

A Life Dedicated to Giving Back

Throughout his life, Geoff was committed to giving back to his community. He volunteered with a number of organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club and the American Red Cross. He was also a mentor to many young people, inspiring them to pursue their dreams and make a positive impact in the world.

Geoff was a beloved husband and father, and his family was the center of his world. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Mary, and a loving father to his two children, Ben and Kate. He was always there for his family, providing them with love and support through both the good times and the bad.

A Legacy to Inspire

Geoff passed away in 2016 at the age of 52, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and motivate others for years to come. His dedication to social justice, his commitment to giving back, and his unwavering love for his family are just a few of the many things that made him a truly remarkable person.

In remembering Geoff, we can honor his legacy by continuing to work towards a more just and equitable world. We can do this by volunteering our time, donating to non-profit organizations, and advocating for policies that promote social justice. We can also strive to be kind and compassionate in our daily lives, just as Geoff was.

Geoff’s life was a shining example of what it means to live a meaningful and purposeful existence. His legacy will continue to inspire and motivate us to make a positive impact in the world, and his memory will forever be cherished by those who knew and loved him.