Geoff Pryce Death -Dead – Obituary : Geoff Pryce has Died .
Geoff Pryce has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
York City Knights @YorkKnightsRLFC Our thoughts are with the family, friends & teammates of Geoff Pryce on the day the York legend is laid to rest. Thank you Geoff. Rest in Power.
