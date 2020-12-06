Geoff Pryce Death -Dead :York Rugby League legend Geoff Pryce has lost his battle against COVID-19.

Geoff Pryce has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“York City Knights⚔️ on Twitter: “It is with great sadness we report that York Rugby League legend Geoff Pryce has lost his battle against COVID-19. Our thoughts and sympathy go to Geoff’s family. He will be sorely missed by everyone in the York Rugby League community.”

It is with great sadness we report that York Rugby League legend Geoff Pryce has lost his battle against COVID-19. Our thoughts and sympathy go to Geoff’s family. He will be sorely missed by everyone in the York Rugby League community. ➡️ https://t.co/oyiHaXKPaQ#WeAreYork⚔️ pic.twitter.com/imdH447wMo — York City Knights⚔️ (@YorkKnightsRLFC) December 5, 2020

Tributes

Club Statement: Geoff Pryce RIP – York City Knights : York City Knights https://t.co/RMvNoT5QsW — charles dacres (@charlesdacres) December 5, 2020

NIGEL M wrote

Geoff Pryce was a player you always looked forward to watching , a true warrior and legend on the pitch , never a backward step taken , served York RL with distinction and always gave 110% for the team , such a shame this crap virus has claimed him RIP Geoff

@YorkKnightsRLFC

There was a small date error in my Geoff Pryce montage tribute. My apologies. 💛🖤

RIP Geoffrey Pryce xx @YorkKnightsRLFC @VisitYork @TheRFL pic.twitter.com/kPkPPRvS5d — LouiseWoodwardStyles (@MrsLouiseWS) December 5, 2020

I’m so saddened & shocked at the loss of a true @YorkKnightsRLFC icon. My condolences with family & friends of this wonderful man. Before so many others there was the sensational Geoff Pryce. The world is a lesser place tonight @TheRFL @RLCares #RIPGeoffPryce pic.twitter.com/oobjbicMnN — LouiseWoodwardStyles (@MrsLouiseWS) December 5, 2020

coppice65 wrote

@YorkKnightsRLFC An absolute Legend. He could have played for any club and achieved international honours but loved his Rugby League @YorkKnightsRLFC too much. A nicer man you’d never meet. RIP Geoff Pryce, you’ll always be a legend.