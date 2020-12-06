Geoff Pryce Death -Dead :York Rugby League legend Geoff Pryce has lost his battle against COVID-19.

By | December 6, 2020
0 Comment

Geoff Pryce Death -Dead :York Rugby League legend Geoff Pryce has lost his battle against COVID-19.

Geoff Pryce has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“York City Knights⚔️ on Twitter: “It is with great sadness we report that York Rugby League legend Geoff Pryce has lost his battle against COVID-19. Our thoughts and sympathy go to Geoff’s family. He will be sorely missed by everyone in the York Rugby League community.”

Tributes 

NIGEL M wrote 
Geoff Pryce was a player you always looked forward to watching , a true warrior and legend on the pitch , never a backward step taken , served York RL with distinction and always gave 110% for the team , such a shame this crap virus has claimed him RIP Geoff
@YorkKnightsRLFC

coppice65 wrote
@YorkKnightsRLFC An absolute Legend. He could have played for any club and achieved international honours but loved his Rugby League @YorkKnightsRLFC too much. A nicer man you’d never meet. RIP Geoff Pryce, you’ll always be a legend.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Geoff Pryce Death -Dead :York Rugby League legend Geoff Pryce has lost his battle against COVID-19.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.