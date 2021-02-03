Geoff Walker Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Geoff Walker has Died .

Dr Geoff Walker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We’re deeply saddened to have lost our colleague and friend, Cllr Dr Geoff Walker. A true servant to Sunderland. Condolences to his family at this difficult time https://t.co/nKTiYwf0RS — Sunderland Labour (@SunderlandLab) February 3, 2021

Sunderland Labour @SunderlandLab We’re deeply saddened to have lost our colleague and friend, Cllr Dr Geoff Walker. A true servant to Sunderland. Condolences to his family at this difficult time

NOTICE.