Geoffrey Dudrow Death -Obituary – Dead : Geoffrey Dudrow has Died .

Geoffrey Dudrow has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Tavia Cook is feeling devastated. 11 hrs · This is Geoffrey Dudrow. My “son” from another mother. He spent 90 % of his teen years at my house and was my son Brandon’s best friend. Closest thing to a son that I could have without giving birth to him. Smart, funny and Yes CRAZY!! I’m shocked, numb and it just doesn’t seem real. RIP son. Gone to soon.

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Robin Deason wrote

💔💔 this is so heartbreaking. I know he meant so much to you and Brandon, your family and all of his friends. I will praying for you and all those who loved him.

Gloria Pitts wrote

So sorry,for the loss of this family friend,to young for sure.Prayers for all the family&friends.

Lynn Irwin Graham wrote

I’m so sorry Ta! Prayers for you and his friends and family!

Cyndi Mashburn wrote

I’m so sorry Ta…my thoughts and prayers are with you all sister!

Miranda Echols Dickert wrote

I am so sorry. I know how much he meant to you and to Brandon. I have great memories of staying with you and getting to hangout with all of Brandon and Robbie friends.

I love you so much and praying for everyone who loved him .

Betty Burttram wrote

So young Tav..what happen ?? I saw that 22 year old that died on road rage shooting ..so many young people gone to soon .prayers going up. God Bless you all.

Lori Harrison Musgrove wrote

Praying for your family my son worked with him and is upset too.

