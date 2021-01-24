George Armstrong Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : George Armstrong, a member of our Maple Leafs family for 75 years has Died .
George Armstrong, a member of our Maple Leafs family for 75 years has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
George Armstrong Has Passed Away: from the Toronto Maple Leafs, The Toronto Maple Leafs mourn the passing today of George Armstrong at age 90. As one of the first players of Indigenous descent to play professional hockey, George first signed with the… https://t.co/5rbka2uBvT
— Kukla's Korner (@kuklaskorner) January 24, 2021
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The Toronto Maple Leafs mourn the passing of George Armstrong, a member of our Maple Leafs family for 75 years.
We extend our condolences to George’s wife Betty, their children, grandchildren and the entire Armstrong family.
Full Statement: https://t.co/xCNHNn1Zcg pic.twitter.com/F9e9M0ZfSk
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 24, 2021
George Armstrong played two seasons with the AHL’s Pittsburgh Hornets as part of his remarkable career with the @MapleLeafs organization.
Condolences to the entire Armstrong family. https://t.co/xKygObwrFA
— American Hockey League (@TheAHL) January 24, 2021
George Armstrong, Maple Leafs legend and long-time captain, dead at 90 @Sportsnet https://t.co/OWdWXisx0o RIP to the Chief. One of the Leafs’ great captains. Joining his teammate, Johnny Bower upstairs.
— Marshall Auerback (@Mauerback) January 24, 2021
