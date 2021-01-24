George Armstrong Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : George Armstrong, a member of our Maple Leafs family for 75 years has Died .

George Armstrong Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : George Armstrong, a member of our Maple Leafs family for 75 years has Died .

George Armstrong, a member of our Maple Leafs family for 75 years has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs captain George Armstrong has passed away. Here are his career accomplishments: – 4x Stanley Cup Winner. – 7x All-Star. – 1188 games played. – 296 goals. – 417 assists. – 713 points. #Leafs #HockeyTwitter

Image

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Toronto Maple Leafs @MapleLeafs The Toronto Maple Leafs mourn the passing of George Armstrong, a member of our Maple Leafs family for 75 years. We extend our condolences to George’s wife Betty, their children, grandchildren and the entire Armstrong family. Full Statement: http://tml.hockey/armstrong

