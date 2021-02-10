George Barton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : George Barton, who served as Councillor for Wheldrake ward between 2011-2015 has Died.

George Barton, who served as Councillor for Wheldrake ward between 2011-2015 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.

We are sad to report that George Barton, who served as Councillor for Wheldrake ward between 2011-2015, has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

We are sad to report that George Barton, who served as Councillor for Wheldrake ward between 2011-2015, has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

