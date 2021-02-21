George Blake Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : MI6 traitor George Blake has Died .

George Blake Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : MI6 traitor George Blake has Died .

MI6 traitor George Blake has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.

BobSmithWalker @BobSmithWalker MI6 traitor George Blake has died. The KGB’s penetration of British Intelligence may have gone far deeper than the public has ever been told. It may still be deeply compromised by Russia. – Village Magazine

