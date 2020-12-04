George Borden Death -Dead – Obituaries:”George Borden, champion of Black Canadian military history, has died”

.

……. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.

“🚒 🇨🇦♿ Darrel LS MacDonald ♿🇨🇦 🚒 on Twitter: “George Borden, champion of Black Canadian military history, has died”

George Borden, champion of Black Canadian military history, has died | CBC News https://t.co/4WmsAjxtWi — 🚒 🇨🇦♿ Darrel LS MacDonald ♿🇨🇦 🚒 (@Darrel_Mac) December 4, 2020

Tributes

———————— –