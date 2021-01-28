George Cardono Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : George Cardono has Died .

George Cardono has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

George Cardono, the man who designed and constructed RI's iconic @bigbluebug has died @wpri12 https://t.co/sQPrxQf7KO — Shannon Hegy (@ShannonHegy) January 28, 2021

