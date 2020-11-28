George Carley Death -Dead – Obituaries: Former Chief Justice George Carley has Died –

Former Chief Justice George Carley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 27, 2020.

“NHSMTC on Twitter: “NHSMTC shares its statement on the passing of former Chief Justice George Carley on its website”

NHSMTC shares its statement on the passing of former Chief Justice George Carley on its website: https://t.co/uvCVe1LTfk. pic.twitter.com/leBPgDaS01 — NHSMTC (@NHSMTC) November 28, 2020

Former Chief Justice George H. Carley died late Thursday night from COVID-19. “We are devastated by the loss of Justice Carley, a beloved friend and colleague to so many of us,” Chief Justice Melton said. Read the full press release here: https://t.co/3mo8IDyI6A pic.twitter.com/SZbypqGnw6 — SupremeCourtGA (@SupremeCourtGA) November 27, 2020

Tributes

“O death, where is thy sting?” Our state and country lost a great man, but our people and society are better because of Justice George Carley. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/jXyc7LzygR — Peyton Bell (@peytonbell) November 28, 2020

Marty, the girls, and I join all Georgians who are mourning the devastating loss of former Georgia Supreme Court Justice George Carley. Please pray for his loved ones during this difficult time. https://t.co/2s525TVEU3 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) November 28, 2020