George Carruthers Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :George R. Carruthers has Died .

George R. Carruthers has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

RIP! George R. Carruthers, astrophysicist and engineer and principal designer of the telescope that went to the moon has died. https://t.co/GTCdCC6riU — Zulu X (@ZuluX11) January 4, 2021

