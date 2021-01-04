George Carruthers Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :George R. Carruthers has Died .
George R. Carruthers has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
RIP!
George R. Carruthers, astrophysicist and engineer and principal designer of the telescope that went to the moon has died. https://t.co/GTCdCC6riU
— Zulu X (@ZuluX11) January 4, 2021
