George Foreman accused of childhood sexual abuse by multiple women

George Foreman sexual abuse : “George Foreman accused of sex abuse by multiple women”

Multiple women have accused former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman of sexual abuse, with three women filing lawsuits against him for childhood sexual abuse, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The women, now in their 60s, have described similar stories about their encounters with Foreman in the 1970s. Gwen Hunter and Denise Shipes both recall their relationships with Foreman changing when they turned 15, with Hunter alleging that Foreman forced her into a sexual relationship. Foreman, who is now a Texas preacher, has denied the allegations, but the California women have both undergone polygraph tests and passed. Foreman’s attorney has issued a statement vehemently denying all allegations and stating that Foreman is fully prepared to fight these baseless accusations in court.

News Source : Gina Silva

