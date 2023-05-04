George Foreman sued. : Family member accuses George Foreman of sexually abusing her as a minor and files a lawsuit

Former Heavyweight Champion George Foreman Sued by Third Woman for Child Molestation

Former world heavyweight champion George Foreman has been accused of child molestation by a third woman, as reported by the Daily Mail. The new plaintiff, who remains anonymous and is related to Foreman, has claimed that she was 15 years old when the alleged sexual assault took place. The previous two cases involved Gwen Hunter and Denise Shipes, who stated that they were 13 years old when Foreman molested them.

The alleged incidents took place in 1974, when Foreman was 24 years old, at his ranch in Livermore, California. According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff traveled from Houston to Foreman’s residence to help care for his young son. While there, Foreman reportedly began to ask her sexually explicit questions, which she refused to answer. He then allegedly offered her money in exchange for sexual intercourse and stated that he wanted to climax inside her.

The lawsuit further states that Foreman then raped the plaintiff, who was left traumatized and afraid to tell anyone because the incident involved a family member. This fear prevented her from seeking help or reporting the alleged abuse at the time.

The news of this third lawsuit against Foreman has shocked the world of boxing and sports in general. Foreman is a two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist. He is also a well-known television personality and businessman, having appeared in commercials for his famous George Foreman Grills.

The allegations against Foreman are serious and must be investigated thoroughly. It is important that all victims of sexual assault feel safe to come forward and report their experiences, regardless of any familial or social ties to their abuser. The allegations against Foreman must be taken seriously, and justice must be served.

Sexual assault is a serious crime that can have lifelong consequences for victims. It is important for victims to seek help and support from trusted individuals and organizations. It is also important for society to work together to prevent sexual assault and create a safe environment for all individuals.

The allegations against Foreman are a reminder that sexual assault can happen to anyone, regardless of their status or reputation. It is important for all individuals to be held accountable for their actions and to be held to the same standards of behavior, regardless of their fame or success.

The sport of boxing has a long history of violence and aggression, and the allegations against Foreman are a sad reminder of the dark side of the sport. It is important for all athletes and sports organizations to prioritize the safety and well-being of their participants and to take all allegations of abuse and misconduct seriously.

In conclusion, the allegations against George Foreman are serious and must be investigated thoroughly. It is important for all victims of sexual assault to feel safe and supported in reporting their experiences. The world of sports must work together to prevent sexual assault and create a safe environment for all individuals. The allegations against Foreman are a reminder that sexual assault can happen to anyone, and that all individuals must be held accountable for their actions.

News Source : TBS

Source Link :George Foreman sued by family member for sexually abusing her when she was a minor/