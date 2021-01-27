George Gibb Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : WWII Swordfish pilot George Gibb has Died .

WWII Swordfish pilot George Gibb has died aged 98. 🙏 Tributes paid to last surviving Swordfish pilot, George, 98 https://t.co/9QasCCJ45Q — SiThePostie (@SiPostie) January 27, 2021

