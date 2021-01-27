George Gibb Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : WWII Swordfish pilot George Gibb has Died .
WWII Swordfish pilot George Gibb has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Very sad news.
WWII Swordfish pilot George Gibb has died aged 98. 🙏
Tributes paid to last surviving Swordfish pilot, George, 98 https://t.co/9QasCCJ45Q
— SiThePostie (@SiPostie) January 27, 2021
