George Goodrick Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :former RVDA of Canada Chairman, George Goodrick has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

With great sadness, we announce the passing of former RVDA of Canada Chairman, George Goodrick. George was a man of high integrity, and always spoke with truth, conviction and compassion. We offer our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. http://ow.ly/VmgK50DLEaQ



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.