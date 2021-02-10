George Hanson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Similkameen Valley voice George Hanson has Died.

Similkameen Valley voice George Hanson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.

Anthony Gismondi @TheSpitter So sorry to hear that @SevenStonesBC owner winemaker, and Similkameen Valley voice George Hanson passed away suddenly in his home on the evening of Sunday February 7, 2021. He is survived by his wife Winona, his son Christopher and his stepsons Colin and Rowan.

