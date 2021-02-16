George Hart Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : George Hart has Died .

George Hart has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing, after a brief illness, of my friend and colleague, the brilliant George Hart. An erudite writer and lecturer and a warm, witty, and engaging person, George will be greatly missed. Libations will certainly be poured… Vale! #Egyptology pic.twitter.com/hysZnCHhIc

