George Hart Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : George Hart has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
George Hart has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
Deeply saddened to hear of the passing, after a brief illness, of my friend and colleague, the brilliant George Hart. An erudite writer and lecturer and a warm, witty, and engaging person, George will be greatly missed. Libations will certainly be poured… Vale! #Egyptology pic.twitter.com/hysZnCHhIc
— John J Johnston (@JohnJJohnston) February 16, 2021
