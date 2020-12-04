George Hunt Death -Dead – Obituaries: Memphis artist George Hunt has Died .

“Commercial Appeal on Twitter: “Memphis artist George Hunt has died: ‘He painted what he knew out of life’ ”

Tributes

RIP Memphis artist George Hunt, 85. Even if you don’t know his name, you know his work: Decades worth of blues portraits, Memphis in May posters, etc. A painting was on a U.S. postage stamp; a painting hung in the White House. https://t.co/oNS2I0q5ji pic.twitter.com/Hye40o3JAL — John Beifuss 〽️ (@JohnBeifuss) December 4, 2020