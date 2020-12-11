George Hunt Death -Dead – Obituary : Memphis artist George Hunt has Died .
Memphis artist George Hunt has died has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.
Memphis artist George Hunt has died: 'He painted what he knew out of life' https://t.co/ii3kvidopm via @memphisnews
— 🅰🆁🆃🆂🆃🆁🅰🅳🅰 🅼🅰🅶🅰🆉🅸🅽🅴 (@Artstrada) December 11, 2020
@Artstrada Memphis artist George Hunt has died: ‘He painted what he knew out of life’ https://commercialappeal.com/story/news/local/2020/12/04/memphis-artist-george-hunt-died-friday-morning-obit/3828359001/… via @memphisnews
