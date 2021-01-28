George McDonald Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Founder, George T. McDonald has Died .

Founder, George T. McDonald has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Founder, George T. McDonald. May we forever honor his legacy by working together to provide opportunity to those in need, as The Doe Fund has done for tens of thousands of Americans. https://t.co/JtIeMuN27m — The Doe Fund (@TheDoeFund) January 27, 2021

