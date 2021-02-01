George McDonald Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :George T. McDonald, founder and former President of @TheDoeFund has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
George T. McDonald, founder and former President of @TheDoeFund has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are deeply saddened by the loss of George T. McDonald, founder and former President of @TheDoeFund His tireless work in providing a continuum of care to vulnerable New Yorkers paved the way for organizations like Refoundry to exist. We carry his legacy with us everyday. pic.twitter.com/e18bgtddAe
— Refoundry (@Refoundry) February 1, 2021
