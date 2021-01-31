George McDonald Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : iconic New Yorker and Doe Fund founder, George McDonald has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
iconic New Yorker and Doe Fund founder, George McDonald has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
I was very saddened to learn of the passing of the iconic New Yorker and Doe Fund founder, George McDonald. His creative efforts on behalf of the city’s homeless helped thousands to successfully deal with the issues that made them homeless. https://t.co/viqzi8uItz
— Bill Bratton (@CommissBratton) January 31, 2021
