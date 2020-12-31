George Nkencho Death -Dead – Obituary : George Nkencho has Died .

By | December 31, 2020
George Nkencho has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.

Caitlín McCotter @caitlin_mc1 Disgraceful that the gardai are trying to paint George Nkencho as a thug when he had a mental illness. Your telling me 12 armed gardai members couldn’t detain 1 black man with a knife in his own front garden? Bullshit. He didn’t deserve to be shot. My thoughts are with his family

