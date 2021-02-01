George Petraski Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : George Petraski AKA #TheRussianBrute has Died .

George Petraski AKA #TheRussianBrute has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

All of us here at #WT want to send our deepest condolences to the friends and family of #GeorgePetraski AKA #TheRussianBrute. Fans might best recall George had a run in the #AWA managed by #OxBaker #RIPBrute pic.twitter.com/kehGNpnF9I — Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) February 1, 2021

All of us here at #WT want to send our deepest condolences to the friends and family of #GeorgePetraski AKA #TheRussianBrute. Fans might best recall George had a run in the #AWA managed by #OxBaker #RIPBrute

NOTICE.