By | February 7, 2021
George Schultz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : George Schultz, the diplomat, businessman and economist who served under three Presidents has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021

George Schultz, the diplomat, businessman and economist who served under three Presidents has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

1200 WOAI @1200WOAI BREAKING: George Schultz, the diplomat, businessman and economist who served under three Presidents has died at the age of 100. His death was announced today by the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

Tributes 

Duffy’s Soapbox

Former Secretary of State George P. Schultz passes at 100.
Rest in Peace, sir. The end of the Cold War would not have been possible without your service to the nation.

