George Thomas Death -Dead – Obituary : George Thomas, a leader in the #FightFor15 has Died .
George Thomas, a leader in the #FightFor15 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
It is with great sadness we announce the loss of George Thomas, a leader in the #FightFor15, a fast food worker and a loved one to us all.
He fought a good fight until the end. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/9hSfVlLKcH
— Fight For 15 Chicago (@chifightfor15) December 19, 2020
