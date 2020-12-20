George Thomas Death -Dead – Obituary : George Thomas, a leader in the #FightFor15 has Died .

By | December 20, 2020
0 Comment

George Thomas, a leader in the #FightFor15 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Fight For 15 Chicago @chifightfor15 It is with great sadness we announce the loss of George Thomas, a leader in the #FightFor15, a fast food worker and a loved one to us all. He fought a good fight until the end. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family.

