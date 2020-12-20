George Thomas Death -Dead – Obituary : George Thomas, a leader in the #FightFor15 has Died .

It is with great sadness we announce the loss of George Thomas, a leader in the #FightFor15, a fast food worker and a loved one to us all.

He fought a good fight until the end. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/9hSfVlLKcH

— Fight For 15 Chicago (@chifightfor15) December 19, 2020