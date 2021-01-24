George Weatherill Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : George Weatherill, Unionist, Labor man and passionate Port supporter has Died .
George Weatherill, Unionist, Labor man and passionate Port supporter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
My father George Weatherill, Unionist, Labor man and passionate Port supporter died earlier today. So grateful to have had the opportunity to tell him how much I loved him and what a great Dad he was.
— Jay Weatherill (@JayWeatherill) January 24, 2021
Jay Weatherill @JayWeatherill My father George Weatherill, Unionist, Labor man and passionate Port supporter died earlier today. So grateful to have had the opportunity to tell him how much I loved him and what a great Dad he was.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.