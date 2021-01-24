George Weatherill Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : George Weatherill, Unionist, Labor man and passionate Port supporter has Died .

By | January 24, 2021
0 Comment

George Weatherill, Unionist, Labor man and passionate Port supporter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Jay Weatherill @JayWeatherill My father George Weatherill, Unionist, Labor man and passionate Port supporter died earlier today. So grateful to have had the opportunity to tell him how much I loved him and what a great Dad he was.

