George Whitmore Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : George Whitmore, the intrepid climber who made history as one of the first men to scale El Capitan has Died .
George Whitmore, the intrepid climber who made history as one of the first men to scale El Capitan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
George Whitmore, the intrepid climber who made history as one of the first men to scale El Capitan, has died at the age of 89.https://t.co/dDIx6H6Glf
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 6, 2021
New York Daily News @NYDailyNews George Whitmore, the intrepid climber who made history as one of the first men to scale El Capitan, has died at the age of 89.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.