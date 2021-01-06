George Whitmore Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : George Whitmore, who was the last surviving member of the first climbing team to scale Yosemite’s El Capitan has Died .

George Whitmore, who was the last surviving member of the first climbing team to scale Yosemite’s El Capitan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

NPR @NPR The famed climber George Whitmore, who was the last surviving member of the first climbing team to scale Yosemite’s El Capitan, has died due to COVID-19 complications. He was 89. He devoted his life to protecting the Sierra Nevada.

