George Whitmore Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : George Whitmore, who was the last surviving member of the first climbing team to scale Yosemite’s El Capitan has Died .

The famed climber George Whitmore, who was the last surviving member of the first climbing team to scale Yosemite's El Capitan, has died due to COVID-19 complications. He was 89. He devoted his life to protecting the Sierra Nevada.https://t.co/RqA84ZcZKZ — NPR (@NPR) January 6, 2021

