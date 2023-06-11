Georgetown Twp. officer-involved shooting results in one fatality today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Late Saturday night in Georgetown Township, a fatal officer-involved shooting occurred, resulting in an Ottawa County deputy being placed on administrative leave. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man carrying a weapon and threatening to kill multiple people, including himself, at 10:30 p.m. Upon making contact with the individual at the end of River Avenue, a deputy fired their weapon, striking the subject. The man was treated by paramedics but eventually pronounced dead. The incident is currently under investigation by the Michigan State Police. For anyone in need of mental health assistance or considering suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 988 or 800-273-8255, or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Follow FOX 17 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

