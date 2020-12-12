Georgi Konstantinovski Death -Dead – Obituary : Macedonian architect Georgi Konstantinovski has Died .
Macedonian architect Georgi Konstantinovski has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
I'm sad to report that Macedonian architect Georgi Konstantinovski passed away just a few days ago, with his funeral held just yesterday in Skopje. His lifetime of works include dozens of projects, standing as among the most accomplished Macedonian architects of the 20th century. pic.twitter.com/vbQyVZukpH
— Spomenik Database (@SpomenikDatabse) December 12, 2020
