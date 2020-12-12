Georgi Kostadinovski Death -Dead – Obituary : Georgi Kostadinovski has Died .
Georgi Kostadinovski has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
The post-earthquake era of Skopje is most memorable for its brutalist buildings, one that couldn't be imagined without Georgi Kostadinovski, the architect behind the student dormitory. Our deepest condolences go to his family. RIPhttps://t.co/uwvmvEcAJ9
— Dark-1 Games #skopjegame (@Dark1_games) December 12, 2020
Dark-1 Games #skopjegame @Dark1_games The post-earthquake era of Skopje is most memorable for its brutalist buildings, one that couldn’t be imagined without Georgi Kostadinovski, the architect behind the student dormitory. Our deepest condolences go to his family. RIP
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.