Georgia coach Dave Van Halanger dies.

Dave Van Halanger, a former Georgia coach specializing in strength and conditioning, has passed away.

The world of college athletics is mourning the loss of former Georgia strength and conditioning coach Dave Van Halanger, who passed away recently. Van Halanger was a beloved figure in the University of Georgia community and beyond, known for his dedication to his craft and his unwavering passion for helping his players succeed.

Van Halanger’s impact on the Georgia football program cannot be overstated. He served as the strength and conditioning coach for the Bulldogs from 1996 to 2010, helping the team achieve some of its most memorable wins and develop some of its most iconic players. Under his guidance, Georgia won two SEC championships, made five trips to the SEC championship game, and played in numerous other high-profile bowl games.

But Van Halanger’s impact went far beyond the numbers on the scoreboard. He was known for his tireless work ethic, his ability to motivate his players, and his unwavering commitment to their success. His players loved him not just for his coaching ability, but for his kindness, his sense of humor, and his willingness to go above and beyond to help them thrive.

Van Halanger’s legacy will live on through the countless players whose lives he touched. He was a mentor, a friend, and a role model to generations of young athletes, and he will be deeply missed. His passing is a reminder of the profound impact that coaches can have on the lives of their players, both on and off the field.

The thoughts and prayers of the entire college athletics community are with Van Halanger’s family, friends, and former players during this difficult time. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him.

Source : @AnthonyDasher1

Former Georgia strength and conditioning coach Dave Van Halanger has passed away https://t.co/jgWc2U1FWz pic.twitter.com/3r3y6tVtbK — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) April 3, 2023

