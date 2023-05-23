“Georgia deputy life sentence” today : Former Georgia Deputy Sentenced to Life for Killing Married Lover Who Insulted His Penis Size

Ex-Georgia Deputy Receives Life Sentence for Killing Married Lover Who Insulted His Genital Size today 2023.

Former sheriff’s deputy Jason Cunningham has been sentenced to at least 35 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, mother-of-three Nicole Harrington, after she insulted “the size of his manhood”. Cunningham fatally shot Harrington in the back of the head in a parking garage elevator in downtown Augusta in June 2020. He was sentenced to 30 years for murder and a further five years for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Cunningham had resigned from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 when he tested positive for an illegal substance after an accident while on duty.

Read Full story : Former Georgia deputy gets life sentence for shooting dead married lover after she insulted his penis size /

News Source : Bevan Hurley

Georgia deputy murder case Life sentence for shooting lover Insults and violence in relationships Criminal charges for domestic disputes Consequences of relationship conflicts