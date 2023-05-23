Georgia inmate Lashawn Thompson allegedly eaten alive by bugs in jail cell

Lashawn Thompson – victim name : Georgia Inmate Lashawn Thompson Allegedly Eaten Alive by Bugs in Fulton County Jail: Autopsy Confirms Homicide

An autopsy report has revealed that Lashawn Thompson, an inmate at Fulton County Jail in Georgia, died due to severe neglect, with untreated schizophrenia, dehydration, malnourishment, and severe body insect infestation listed as major contributing factors. Forensic pathologist Dr. Roger Mitchell concluded that Thompson’s manner of death was homicide. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Thompson’s family in a lawsuit against the jail, described the case as “truly one of the most horrific cases we have seen”. Thompson, who was awaiting trial for a misdemeanor simple battery charge, was found dead in his cell last year after being placed in the psychiatric wing. Public records obtained by Thompson’s family’s legal team reportedly show that jail staff noticed his deterioration but failed to take action. The case has led to a $500,000 emergency expenditure to address overcrowding issues at the jail. Investigations are ongoing.

