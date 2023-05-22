Georgia motorcycle club shooting today : Georgia Motorcycle Club Event Results in 2 Fatalities and 4 Injuries, Confirms Sheriff

Georgia Motorcycle Club Event: 2 Killed and 4 Injured in Shooting, Sheriff Reports today 2023.

Two people have been killed and four injured after a gunfight between rival motorcycle clubs in Augusta, Georgia, according to Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree. The shootout at the Outcast Bike Club’s Augusta chapter clubhouse led to the arrest of 12 people on charges of murder and aggravated assault. More arrests and charges may follow, Roundtree added.

News Source : SocietyTrending

