“Georgia serial killer victim identified” today : Identification of Georgia woman’s remains confirms her as a victim of the most prolific serial killer in US history

Yvonne Pless, who was also known as “Macon Jane Doe,” was found dead in a wooded area in Macon, Georgia in 1977. She was estimated to be between 23 and 35 years old at the time of her death. Despite efforts to identify her over the years, her killer remained unknown until recently when DNA evidence linked her to Samuel Little. Little, who died in December 2020, had confessed to killing 93 women between 1970 and 2005, making him the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history. He was convicted of eight of those murders and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The identification of Yvonne Pless brings some closure to her family and friends who had been searching for answers for over four decades. However, it also highlights the devastating impact of Little’s actions and the difficulty of identifying victims of serial killers. Little targeted vulnerable women, often those who were involved in prostitution or struggling with addiction, and he frequently moved around the country, making it difficult for law enforcement to connect his crimes. The identification of Pless and other victims is an important step towards bringing justice and closure to the families of Little’s victims.

