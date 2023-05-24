Georgia Sheriff’s Deputy, Lt. Scott Underwood, Dies in Lawnmower Accident

Scott Underwood : Georgia Deputy, Lt. Scott Underwood, dies in lawnmower accident

A sheriff’s deputy in Georgia, Lt. Scott Underwood, has died unexpectedly after his lawnmower overturned into a creek, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. The community is mourning Underwood’s loss, with Facebook posts sharing his 21 years of service and passion for his work in law enforcement. Underwood leaves behind his wife and two teenage sons, and the funeral will be held Friday with a law enforcement procession accompanying him to the graveside. In lieu of flowers, the family requests love offerings to be sent to the Scott M. Underwood Benefit Account at Oconee State Bank.

News Source : https://www.nbc11news.com

