“Georgia shooting” Today : Officials report four fatalities in a southern Georgia town

Four People Killed in Rural South Georgia

On Thursday, a small city in rural south Georgia experienced a tragic incident where four people lost their lives. The victims included a fast food worker and two relatives of the gunman who took his own life. The local coroner, C. Verlyn Brock, reported that the shooter killed his mother and grandmother at two neighboring homes and then proceeded to kill a woman at a McDonald’s restaurant in downtown Moultrie.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a statement stating that there had been “multiple fatalities” at different crime scenes in the area. The Moultrie Police Department requested assistance from the GBI, and they are currently working to gather more information and track down additional witnesses. At this time, the identities of the shooter and victims have not been disclosed.

Police swarmed the restaurant on Thursday morning, shutting down traffic on one of the main streets in the small town of 15,000. Moultrie is located about 60 miles northeast of Tallahassee, Florida.

As this is a developing story, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

News Source : WYFF

Source Link :At least 4 killed in south Georgia town, officials say/