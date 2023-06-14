Georgia State University Mourns the Loss of a Student: Obituary of the Deceased Student.

Georgia State University Mourns the Passing of a Student

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of a Georgia State University student. The student, whose name has not been released, passed away due to unknown causes.

The university community is in shock and grieving the loss of one of our own. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the student during this difficult time.

A tribute page has been set up on the university’s website to honor the student’s memory. We invite anyone who knew the student to share their condolences and memories on this page.

The passing of a student is a tragic event, and we ask that everyone in the Georgia State community keep the student’s loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.

