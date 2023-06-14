Georgia State University Student Commits Suicide by Jumping off T Deck

Tragic Incident: GSU Student Commits Suicide at T Deck

A Georgia State University student has reportedly died by suicide at the T Deck parking garage in downtown Atlanta. The incident occurred on [insert date and time], and the university community is left in shock and mourning.

The identity of the student has not been released by the university at this time. However, GSU President Mark Becker has expressed his condolences to the student’s family and friends, and has offered support to those affected by the tragedy.

The T Deck parking garage has been closed as law enforcement agencies and university officials investigate the incident. Counseling services are available to students and staff who may be struggling with the news.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support. It is important for all members of the university community to take care of their mental health and seek help if needed. GSU offers various resources, including counseling and psychological services, to support students, faculty, and staff.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the student during this difficult time.

