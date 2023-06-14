Georgia State University Student Takes Own Life in Tragic Suicide

Georgia State University Student Dies by Suicide

A tragedy has struck Georgia State University as a student has died by suicide. The individual, whose identity has not been released, was found deceased on campus. The university has expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the student and is offering support and resources to those affected by this heartbreaking event. It is important for students to know that there are resources available for those struggling with mental health issues, including counseling services and crisis hotlines. Let us all come together to support one another during this difficult time.

Suicide prevention at Georgia State University Mental health resources for Georgia State University students Georgia State University’s response to student suicide Addressing suicide risk factors among Georgia State University students Supporting the mental health of Georgia State University students