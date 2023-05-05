“Georgia suicide” Today : In Rural Georgia Town, Man Kills Three Before Committing Suicide

Man Kills Three Women in Rural Georgia Before Taking His Own Life

Fast Food Restaurant Shooting

A man was caught on security camera fatally shooting his manager at a fast food restaurant in rural south Georgia on Thursday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) reported that 26-year-old Kentavious White shot the store manager, identified as 41-year-old Amia Smith, after luring her to the door. The footage revealed that White then entered the restaurant and shot himself. Both the manager and White were found dead when police arrived on the scene.

Two More Victims

Police discovered that White was also suspected of killing his mother and grandmother at their nearby homes before taking his own life. Both women, who were related to White, were found shot at neighboring homes less than 2 miles away. The GBI reported that both women died, one after being taken to a hospital. The coroner confirmed that all three women appeared to have been shot multiple times.

Investigation Ongoing

The Moultrie police called in the GBI to take the lead in investigating the case, which often happens with major crimes in Georgia. The state law enforcement agency reported that its investigation is ongoing.

Neighbors Speak Out

Jerry Goodwin, who lived next door to White and his mother, said that his wife heard shots fired before 1 a.m. Thursday, while he was asleep. Goodwin said the young man who lived next door had come outside and fired a gun one day earlier in the week while shouting something, and that Moultrie police had responded. However, it appears police did not respond immediately on Thursday. Goodwin said police and an ambulance arrived just before 6 a.m., with the ambulance immediately taking one person away. He said the coroner later retrieved two more bodies.

Community Reacts

Moultrie resident Tanner Strickland said he knew two of the slain women. “Both of them really have hearts of gold,” Strickland told WALB-TV. “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved restaurant manager, and our hearts go out to all the victims of this senseless act of violence,” said George Suarez, the owner and operator of the McDonald’s in Moultrie, in a statement provided by McDonald’s corporate office in Chicago.

Conclusion

The killings in Moultrie, in rural Colquitt County about 60 miles northeast of Tallahassee, Florida, came a day after a gunman in Atlanta killed one person and wounded four others at a medical office. Chas Cannon, Colquitt County’s government administrator, said he was driving his daughter to school on Thursday morning when he passed the McDonald’s blocked off by police tape and patrol cars. “A killing is pretty rare in our neck of the woods,” Cannon said. “It’s surprising. But this day and time, our jail’s at capacity, our local prison’s at capacity. There’s a lot of folks breaking the law, unfortunately.”

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Man killed 3, then self in rural Georgia town – The Denver Post/