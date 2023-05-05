“Georgia suicide” Today : Rural Georgia town experiences murder-suicide as man kills three before taking own life.

Man Shoots Manager at Georgia Fast Food Restaurant Before Killing Mother and Grandmother

A man identified as 26-year-old Kentavious White was recorded by a security camera fatally shooting his manager at a fast food restaurant on Thursday morning. The incident happened in rural south Georgia, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said that White is also suspected of killing his mother and grandmother at their nearby homes before taking his own life.

Security Video Captures Shooting at McDonald’s

Security video from a McDonald’s in Moultrie showed White shooting the store manager, identified as 41-year-old Amia Smith, after getting her to come to the door on Thursday morning. The footage then showed White stepping inside the restaurant and shooting himself. Police found both Smith and White dead when they arrived.

Two Women Found Shot at Nearby Homes

Authorities also found two women related to White had been shot at neighboring homes less than 2 miles away. Both women died, one after being taken to a hospital, the GBI said. All three of the slain women appeared to have been shot multiple times, according to Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn Brock.

Police Investigating the Case

Moultrie police called in the GBI to take the lead in investigating the case, which often happens with major crimes in Georgia. The state law enforcement agency said its investigation is ongoing.

Neighbors Recall Gunshots

Jerry Goodwin lived next door to White and his mother and two doors down from the grandmother. He told The Associated Press on Thursday that his wife heard shots fired before 1 a.m. Thursday, while he was asleep. Goodwin said the young man who lived next door had come outside and fired a gun one day earlier in the week while shouting something, and that Moultrie police had responded.

Restaurant Remains Closed Until Further Notice

George Suarez, owner and operator of the McDonald’s in Moultrie, said the restaurant will remain closed until further notice. “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved restaurant manager, and our hearts go out to all the victims of this senseless act of violence,” Suarez said in a statement provided by McDonald’s corporate office in Chicago.

Conclusion

The killings in Moultrie came a day after a gunman in Atlanta killed one person and wounded four others at a medical office. Chas Cannon, Colquitt County’s government administrator, said he was driving his daughter to school on Thursday morning when he passed the McDonald’s blocked off by police tape and patrol cars. “A killing is pretty rare in our neck of the woods,” Cannon said. “It’s surprising. But this day and time, our jail’s at capacity, our local prison’s at capacity. There’s a lot of folks breaking the law, unfortunately.”

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Man killed 3, then self in rural Georgia town – Lowell Sun/